CUET PG 2022: UGC asks universities to create web portal for admission based on score

Representational image | Unsplash

New Delhi: For PG admission in 2022 based on the results of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested that universities providing postgraduate programmes develop websites and web portals. The CUET PG 2022 result will be made public on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, tomorrow, September 26.

“The results of the CUET PG 2022 are expected to be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) tomorrow, September 26 by 4 pm. You are therefore requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score,” said the notification by UGC.

According to the UGC letter, CUET PG 2022 was conducted by NTA for admission to PG programmes beginning with the academic year 2022–2023 in the state, private, and deemed-to-be universities that have embraced CUET and indicated their participation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On September 24, NTA made the CUET PG 2022 final answer key available. On September 16, the CUET PG tentative answer key for 2022 was made available.