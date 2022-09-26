CUET PG 2022: NTA declares result today; meet toppers | Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result has been declared today, September 26, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

In total, 607648 candidates had appeared for the exam which was conducted from September 1 to September 12, 2022. The exam took place in 500 cities of India, and 13 cities from out of India.

The National Testing Agency has released a list of toppers of the Common University Entrance Test Post-Graduate 2022. There are 6 students who have scored a perfect 100 percentile across different categories.

Nakul Kumar Vaish - PGQP 01 - B.Ed

Akash Patel - PGQP 01 - B.Ed

Sumit Joshi - PGQP 21 - Social Work

Neeraj Godara - PGQP 21 - Social Work

Mayank Kumar Mishra - PGQP 38 - General

Mohit - PGQP 38 - General