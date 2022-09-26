e-Paper Get App
CUET PG 2022: NTA declares result today; meet toppers

National Testing Agency has released a list of toppers of the Common University Entrance Test Post-Graduate 2022.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
CUET PG 2022: NTA declares result today; meet toppers | Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result has been declared today, September 26, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

In total, 607648 candidates had appeared for the exam which was conducted from September 1 to September 12, 2022. The exam took place in 500 cities of India, and 13 cities from out of India.

article-image

The National Testing Agency has released a list of toppers of the Common University Entrance Test Post-Graduate 2022. There are 6 students who have scored a perfect 100 percentile across different categories.

  • Nakul Kumar Vaish - PGQP 01 - B.Ed

  • Akash Patel - PGQP 01 - B.Ed

  • Sumit Joshi - PGQP 21 - Social Work

  • Neeraj Godara - PGQP 21 - Social Work

  • Mayank Kumar Mishra - PGQP 38 - General

  • Mohit - PGQP 38 - General

