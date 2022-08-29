CUET PG 2022 Admit card out; Know more here |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022. Candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

According to NTA, the admit card for the CUET PG 2022 exam to be held on September 1, 2, 3 have been released today. The NTA earlier issued the exam city intimation slip for the test, which can be downloaded from the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Important guidelines for candidates:

Admit Card will not be delivered by post. Candidate must not alter any entry made in the card. Candidates must get a hard copy of the admit card for future use. The issue of admit card will not certainly mean that the candidate is eligible. It will be examined at further stages of admission process, as mentioned in the CUET PG notification.

CUET PG 2022 will take place from September 1 to September 11 in computer based test (CBT) mode. It will be conducted in two shifts; first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The paper will include 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) divided into two sections. The first part will have 25 MCQs while the second one will have 75 objective-type questions.

Candidates are advised to repeatedly check the official websites- nta.ac.in, cuet.nta.nic.in for latest updates on the exam. They can also contact the help desk at 011-40759000/ 011-69227700 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.