CUET Applications to close tomorrow; here's how to apply

The Common University entrance Test 2022 closes its applications on 6th May 2022 at 11:50 PM. The CUET is eligible for admission into all UG Programmes in the Central Universities Under the Ministry of Education, (MoE) for academic session 2022-23.

The CUET offers tests in Domain-specific Subjects and General tests. The applicants can select their examination as per the requirements of the University they are applying to and the syllabus will be based on the texts studied in class 12th. The test will be conducted in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside the country. The examination will be conducted in the following languages:

English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The National Testing Agency(NTA) has made a list of participating Institutions on CUET’s official website: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/

Here’s how to Apply:

The registration form is available on – https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/, where the candidates are required to register and create a password. The system will generate an Application Number. The candidates can use it to log in along with the password they have created during registration. The Application form will be available upon logging in where candidates are required to upload the necessary documents in the given file size. On payment of fees and GST, the application will be confirmed. The applicants must download, save and print the confirmation page

An information bulletin for the examination has been uploaded on the website.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 03:54 PM IST