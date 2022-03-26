CUET application window to open on April 1, check details here

The Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) will require students to complete 40 multiple choice questions (MCQs) in each language and domain topic, as well as 60 MCQs in the general paper, which will assess a candidate's general knowledge and arithmetic abilities, among other things.

The test application window will be open from April 1 to April 30.

The test will be conducted in 13 languages in the first week of July based on the Class 12 National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus, questions in the CUET's language papers will assess a candidate's reading comprehension based on factual, literary, and narrative passages. They will be asked to answer questions in the multiple choice style based on their comprehension.

Sections IA and IB on languages will each comprise 50 questions. In both circumstances, a candidate must attempt 40 questions. In Section IA, a student may select any one of 13 languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia, and English.

Section IB is for individuals interested in enrolling in UG degree programmes in foreign languages provided by select central institutions. Students can choose from a list of 19 options. The Section-II paper on domain subjects — a total of 27 are available, and an applicant may select up to six — will also have 50 MCQs, of which a student must attempt 40.

Finally, the Section-III, or general test, paper will have 75 questions for a candidate to attempt 60.

ALSO READ Students take to social media to debate over CUET and HSC

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11:15 AM IST