Students take to social media to debate over CUET and HSC

Ever since the decision surrounding the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) sprung, students have raised polarizing opinions.

Taking to Twitter, 12th-graders and several parents express their feedback and concerns.

Many have a common query of whether the marks of the HSC exam will matter or not and would they remain motivated like before. Others say that it is a great decision and all colleges in India should consider it.

"I hope that all colleges in India consider #CUET. It's so stressful to constantly give exams here and there," wrote a student, Amisha, on Twitter. (sic)

Another student/Twitter user, Pavitra Jain, wrote that CUET is a good option for those with great future aspirations.

"Now minimum 40% marks are enough in 12th Boards to appear for Central University #CUET. Focus on #CUET and be flexible with Your Future aspirations!" she tweeted.

While many claim that CUET could be helpful, it comes with many unanswered questions. For instance, a student with the username- brudda_he_homie questions whether the choice of CUET makes one discard the option to study for HSC.

"Why should I study for board exams if CUET overrules the hierarchy? Why am I being made to endure a month and a half of tedium to give multiple exams with literally 0 value? Any college I get into would be only on either CUET or JEE etc," she wrote.

Similarly, hinting at the growth in competition, another student, Sahil Verma, wrote on Twitter, "Even if HSC exams do not decide our future, CUET will. There will still be competition in the CUET exam, similar to the Board exam or JEE. What about that?"

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 04:56 PM IST