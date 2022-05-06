CUET Application deadline extended to 22 May

The Common University entrance Test 2022 has extended its deadline to 22 May, 2022.The forms can be submitted by 05:00 PM and the payment can be done by 11:50 PM on 22 May, Sunday. The correction window for the application spans from 25th May to 31st May, 2022.

Certain courses offered by Universities that were accessible through the CUET were dropped from the program. The NTA has advised the students to visit the websites of their desired universities to assure that they are a part of the CUET.

The candidates are allowed to make changes in the tests that they have applied to. They can make required changes anytime before the application deadline and will have to pay a differential fee if it is applicable. It can be done through the ‘Correction Window’ that will be made available through the website.



The applicants are asked to keep updated with the NTA website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ and the CUET Website https://www.nta.ac.in/ where the dates for the examinations will be announced as well.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 01:43 PM IST