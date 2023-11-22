 CTET January 2024 Last Date Tomorrow To Apply At ctet.nic.in
CTET January 2024 registration ends November 23. Apply at CTET official website, ctet.nic.in. Exam will be held on Jan 21, 2024, in 135 cities, offering papers for classes I-V and VI-VIII.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
CTET January 2024 last date tomorrow to apply | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative Photo)

As the deadline approaches, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conclude the registration process for the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on November 23, 2023. Here's a quick guide on how to apply:

Date and Deadline:

Registration started on November 3, 2023.

The last day to apply is November 23, 2023.

Application Fees:

General/OBC: ₹1000/- for one paper, ₹1200/- for both.

SC/ST/PwBD: ₹500/- for one paper, ₹600/- for both.

Payment methods: Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

GST applicable; extra charges by the bank.

Application Process:

Visit CBSE CTET official website, https://ctet.nic.in/.

Click on the CTET January 2024 link.

Register and log in to your account.

Fill out the application form, make the payment.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Examination Details:

Date: January 21, 2024.

Two shifts: Paper II (9:30 am to 12 noon), Paper I (2 pm to 4:30 pm).

Test conducted in 20 languages across 135 cities nationwide.

Paper Structure:

Paper I: For those aspiring to teach classes I to V.

Paper II: For those aspiring to teach classes VI to VIII.

Candidates are advised to visit the official CBSE CTET website, https://ctet.nic.in/ for further details and updates.

article-image

