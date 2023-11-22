CTET January 2024 Last Date Tomorrow To Apply At ctet.nic.in

CTET January 2024 last date tomorrow to apply | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative Photo)

As the deadline approaches, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conclude the registration process for the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on November 23, 2023. Here's a quick guide on how to apply:

Date and Deadline:

Registration started on November 3, 2023.

The last day to apply is November 23, 2023.

Application Fees:

General/OBC: ₹1000/- for one paper, ₹1200/- for both.

SC/ST/PwBD: ₹500/- for one paper, ₹600/- for both.

Payment methods: Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

GST applicable; extra charges by the bank.

Application Process:

Visit CBSE CTET official website, https://ctet.nic.in/.

Click on the CTET January 2024 link.

Register and log in to your account.

Fill out the application form, make the payment.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Examination Details:

Date: January 21, 2024.

Two shifts: Paper II (9:30 am to 12 noon), Paper I (2 pm to 4:30 pm).

Test conducted in 20 languages across 135 cities nationwide.

Paper Structure:

Paper I: For those aspiring to teach classes I to V.

Paper II: For those aspiring to teach classes VI to VIII.

Candidates are advised to visit the official CBSE CTET website, https://ctet.nic.in/ for further details and updates.