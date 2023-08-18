CTET Admit Card 2023 Out For July Session At ctet.nic.in

CTET Admit Card 2023 Out | Representational image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET 2023 admit card for the July/August session today, August 18. Students can download the admit card of CTET 2023 from the official site at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can download the CTET exam admit card by logging with their application number and date of birth (DoB). CTET call letter 2023 contains candidates' name, CTET roll number 2023, exam centre details, test timing and more.

CTET exam date 2023

CBSE will conduct the CTET 2023 exam on August 20, 2023 in offline (Pen & Paper) mode.

Exam Duration for CTET 2023

Paper 1: 150 minutes

Paper 2: 150 minutes

After downloading the CTET call letter 2023, candidates should check that all the details provided are correct, otherwise, contact the helpline number immediately and rectify the same. Candidates must note that the CTET July 2023 admit card is to be carried to the exam centre for verification purposes along with anyone valid photo ID proof.

CBSE is going to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2023 exam on August 20. CTET Paper I will be conducted for those who want to become a teacher for classes 1 to 5 and Paper II is for classes 6 to 8. Candidates who want to be a teacher for both positions will appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

