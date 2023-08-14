CTET 2023: Admit Card To Be Released Soon At ctet.nic.in; Know How To Download Here | Representational pic

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Admit Card for the year 2023 is on the brink of release, according to official sources. Candidates can download and check the Central Teacher Eligibility Test admit cards on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The CTET 2023 Exam will be conducted by CBSE on Sunday, 20 August 2023, in an offline mode. The CTET 2023 admit card will be released two days before the examination on Friday, 18 August 2023.

Steps to download CTET 2023, Admin Card:

1. Visit the Official Website: Candidates should navigate to the official CTET website, where the admit card download link will be provided.

2. Login: Upon clicking the download link, candidates will need to log in using their CTET application credentials, including their registration number and password.

3. Admit Card Display: After logging in, the CTET Admit Card for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

4. Verify Details: Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the admit card, including their name, roll number, examination centre, and timing.

5. Download and Print: Once the details are verified, candidates can download the admit card and take a printout. It's crucial to retain this printed copy for future reference.

As the CTET admit cards become available, candidates are encouraged to adhere to the outlined steps and ensure accurate details to facilitate a smooth examination process.