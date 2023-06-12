 CTET 2023: Teacher Eligibility Test To Take Place On THIS Date; Details Inside
CTET 2023: Teacher Eligibility Test To Take Place On THIS Date; Details Inside

The registration process for CTET 2023 began on April 27 and concluded on May 26, 2023, whereas the online application correction window was available to candidates from May 29 to June 2, 2023.

Updated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
CTET 2023 will be conducted next month. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Central Test Eligibility Test (CTET) exam is set to be conducted in a few weeks' time by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CBSE CTET exam is set to be conducted on Sunday, August 20, in offline, pen and paper (OMR) mode. The notification related to the same will be available on the website ctet.nic.in for candidates who registered for the same.

The registration process for CTET 2023 began on April 27 and concluded on May 26, 2023, whereas the online application correction window was available to candidates from May 29 to June 2, 2023.

CTET 2023 will be conducted in two shifts, the first one from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and second one from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The entire exam will be based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) each with four alternative responses.

The qualifications and sustainability for teaching positions in elementary and secondary schools is CTET's main objective.

Candidates who will clear CTET 2023 have the ability to apply for various government posts for teachers.

