 CTET 2024 Registration Date Extended to Tomorrow, Apply Now
HomeEducationCTET 2024 Registration Date Extended to Tomorrow, Apply Now

CTET 2024 Registration Date Extended to Tomorrow, Apply Now

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
CBSE to Release CTET January 2024 Exam City Slips Soon | Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today extended CTET July registration dates. The CBSE CTET 2024 application window opened on March 7. Candidates yet to register can apply online for the CTET July 2024 exam till April 5 (11:59 pm). The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted on July 7, 2024. The last date previously was April 2.

The CTET official website – ctet.nic.in – is hosting an information bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and important dates. The CTET July 2024 exam will be conducted in 136 cities across the country in 20 languages. The CTET 2024 exam will be held for two papers — paper 1 (for Class 1 to 5) and paper 2 (for Class 6 to 8).

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Apply online for CTET July 2024”

Step 3: Click on new registration and register

Step 4: Fill out the application form and note the registration number 

Step 5: Make the exam fee payment and upload the required documents

Step 6: Submit the form and download it for future reference

Fees for application:

To apply for the exam, applicants under the General and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for both papers.

The registration fee for SC, ST, and differently-abled persons is Rs 500 for the single-paper test and Rs 600 for both papers.

