 CTET 2024: Exam Cities Reduced, Dates Remain Unchanged, Check Revised Schedule
Applicants have until October 16 to complete the CTET form, giving them a month to apply.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
Representational image

The application process for the 20th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024 has been initiated by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). This eligibility test is for the appointment of teachers in Classes 1 to 8. The registration link for CTET Dec 2024 is available on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

According to the CTET notification, the number of exam cities has been reduced to 136. Applicants have until October 16 to complete the CTET form, giving them a month to apply.

CTET Paper 1 will be conducted for those aiming to teach classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those wishing to teach classes 6 to 8. The syllabus will cover topics such as child development and pedagogy, mathematics, environmental studies, social studies, and social science, with a total of 150 questions worth 150 marks. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in twenty languages across exam centres nationwide.

In the last session, 8,30,242 candidates registered for Paper 1 and 16,99,823 for Paper 2. Of these, 1,27,159 qualified in Paper 1 and 2,39,120 in Paper 2. The CTET December 2024 exam is set for December 1, with Paper 2 in the morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon, and Paper 1 in the afternoon from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. In cities with a higher number of registered candidates, the exam may also take place on November 30.

Candidates must provide four options for exam centres in order of preference. While efforts will be made to allocate a centre based on the candidate's choices, the board reserves the right to assign a different centre if necessary.

When filling out the CTET application form, candidates must upload a photograph and signature in the specified formats. The photograph should be in jpg/jpeg format, sized between 10 to 100 KB (3.5 cm x 4.5 cm), and the signature must also be in jpg/jpeg format, sized between 3 to 30 KB (3.5 cm x 4.5 cm).

