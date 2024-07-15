CTET 2024: Central Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key, Results Awaited!

CTET 2024 | Pixabay

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 on July 7, 2024. The exam was administered in 2 shifts, with each lasting 2.5 hours.

The Paper 1 exam was conducted for those who want to teach in grades 1 through 5, and the Paper 2 exam was conducted for those who want to teach in grades 6 through 8. This exam was held in approximately 136 cities across the country.

The candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly awaiting the results. The answer key for CTET 2024 is expected to be made public by the CBSE soon.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.