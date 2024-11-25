 CTET 2024: Admit Card To Be Out SOON; Check Key Updates
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCTET 2024: Admit Card To Be Out SOON; Check Key Updates

CTET 2024: Admit Card To Be Out SOON; Check Key Updates

On the official website, ctet.nic.in, all applicants who intend to take the CTET exam can download their hall pass.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
CTET 2024 | Official Website

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Admit Card 2024 will shortly be made available on the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) official website. On December 14, 2024, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will take place. According to media reports, the CTET admit cards will be released in the latter week of November or the first week of December 2024. However, no formal confirmation of the particular release date has been provided. On the official website, ctet.nic.in, all applicants who intend to take the CTET exam can download their hall pass.

How to apply?

-Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in. On the homepage, look for the link to the Admit Card.
-To get to the login page, click the Admit Card link.
-Enter your birthdate and application number.
-To see your entrance card, click Submit.
-Obtain the Admit Card and study all of the information.
-To take the exam, print your admit card.

Read Also
IBPS PO Mains 2024 Admit Card Released: Download Now from ibps.in – Here's How
article-image

The date of the 2024 CTET exam is December 14, 2024. The test will be administered in two shifts: 9.30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will contain two papers. Paper II will be held in the morning, and Paper I in the evening.

Paper I and Paper II make up the structured paper format of the CTET December 2024 test. Candidates who want to teach classes I through V should take Paper I, and those who want to teach courses VI through VIII should take Paper II. Candidates must take both exams if they want to teach at both levels. The CTET certificate, which is valid for life, will be given to those who pass the written exam.

FPJ Shorts
KA OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kiran Abbavaram's Film
KA OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kiran Abbavaram's Film
VIDEO: Drunk Driver On Hitting Spree, Smashes AUDI Into 5 Vehicles In Ahmedabad; Caught Smoking After Accident
VIDEO: Drunk Driver On Hitting Spree, Smashes AUDI Into 5 Vehicles In Ahmedabad; Caught Smoking After Accident
HDFC Life Faces Data Breach As 'Unknown Source' Shares Customer Data With 'Mala Fide Intent'; Investigation Underway
HDFC Life Faces Data Breach As 'Unknown Source' Shares Customer Data With 'Mala Fide Intent'; Investigation Underway
'Fairly Disappointing':Pat Cummins Admits BGT Series Opener Defeat
'Fairly Disappointing':Pat Cummins Admits BGT Series Opener Defeat
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024 Expected To Be Released Soon At tspsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024 Expected To Be Released Soon At tspsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

JKSSB Police Constable Exam 2024: Admit Card Out, Check Exam Pattern

JKSSB Police Constable Exam 2024: Admit Card Out, Check Exam Pattern

CTET 2024: Admit Card To Be Out SOON; Check Key Updates

CTET 2024: Admit Card To Be Out SOON; Check Key Updates

BSEB 2025 Exam Schedule: Theory & Practical Dates To Be Released Soon; Check Details

BSEB 2025 Exam Schedule: Theory & Practical Dates To Be Released Soon; Check Details

KSET 2024 Answer Key Expected To Be Release Soon At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Details Here!

KSET 2024 Answer Key Expected To Be Release Soon At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Details Here!