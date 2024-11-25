CTET 2024: Admit Card To Be Out SOON; Check Key Updates

CTET 2024 | Official Website

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Admit Card 2024 will shortly be made available on the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) official website. On December 14, 2024, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will take place. According to media reports, the CTET admit cards will be released in the latter week of November or the first week of December 2024. However, no formal confirmation of the particular release date has been provided. On the official website, ctet.nic.in, all applicants who intend to take the CTET exam can download their hall pass.



How to apply?



-Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in. On the homepage, look for the link to the Admit Card.

-To get to the login page, click the Admit Card link.

-Enter your birthdate and application number.

-To see your entrance card, click Submit.

-Obtain the Admit Card and study all of the information.

-To take the exam, print your admit card.

The date of the 2024 CTET exam is December 14, 2024. The test will be administered in two shifts: 9.30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will contain two papers. Paper II will be held in the morning, and Paper I in the evening.

Paper I and Paper II make up the structured paper format of the CTET December 2024 test. Candidates who want to teach classes I through V should take Paper I, and those who want to teach courses VI through VIII should take Paper II. Candidates must take both exams if they want to teach at both levels. The CTET certificate, which is valid for life, will be given to those who pass the written exam.