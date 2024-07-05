CTET 2024 Admit Card Released; Check Details Here! | Representative Image

For the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the link to the admit card. The official website, ctet.nic.in, is where candidates can obtain their admission card by logging in. There will be two shifts of the exam on July 7, 2024, each lasting 2:30 hours. Exam dates for Paper 2 are 9:30 am to 12 pm and Paper 1 is scheduled from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

The Paper 1 exam is for those who want to teach in grades 1 through 5, and the Paper 2 exam is for those who want to teach in grades 6 through 8.

Read Also ICAI CA 2024: Experts Share Study Tips To Ace The Exam

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.

The candidate's admit card will contain information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.