CSU Puri Gets ₹100 Cr Addition To Infrastructure, Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates

At the Shree Sadashiva campus of Central Sanskrit University (CSU) Puri in Odisha, the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan laid the cornerstone for the academic administrative building that includes the boys' and girls' hostel buildings, residence halls, and sports facilities.

A three-day international seminar at the campus with the title "Lakshmi Puran of Balaram Das: A New Discourse on Equity, Empowerment, and Emancipation" was also opened by the minister. CSU chancellor Pradhan stated that CSU Puri has established its own identity in advancing the Sanskrit language during his keynote speech. According to the Pradhan, the projects valued at Rs 100 crore that were officially launched today will be used to integrate Indian languages and Vedas with the contemporary educational framework.

According to Pradhan, India is home to numerous rich languages in addition to historic tongues like Tamil and Sanskrit. He also emphasized how much more relevant the ageless Indian knowledge tradition and Vedic literature are in the modern era.

About The Campus

Across 15.28 acres, the Sadashiv Campus in Puri is one of the most expansive and prestigious campuses of Central Sanskrit University, housing both a residential and academic complex. PM Narendra Modi has approved Rs 100 crore for the advancement of Sanskrit. The great saint poet Balaram Das wrote the devotional lyrical poetry Laxmi Puran, which first appeared in Puri, Odisha, in the fifteenth century. Because of his "magnum opus," or "Ramayan" in Odiya, Balaram Das is referred to as the "Balmiki" of Odisha.

Former Vice-Chancellor of NSU Tirupati Harekrushna Satapathy, VC of Central Sanskrit University New Delhi, CSU director Sadashiva campus Atul Kumar Nanda, and other academicians, dignitaries, scholars, and students attended the event as well.

