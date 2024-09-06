 CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results Expected Soon; Find Out Minimum Passing Percentages
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the CSIR UGC NET 2024 results on csirnet.nta.ac.in. Results can be checked using registration and roll numbers.

Updated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 05:51 PM IST
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results: The results of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET 2024 will soon be made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories must receive a minimum score of 33% to pass the exam. Candidates with PwD, SC, or ST status must receive a minimum of 25%.

According to statistics, 2,25,335 candidates took the exam at 348 locations in 187 different cities around the country. On July 25, 26, and 27, the CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam was administered at a number of exam locations. A computer-based testing format was used for the entrance exam.

How To Check Results?

The results of the exam will be available to those who took it at csirnet.nta.ac.in, the NTA website. Students will need to use their login details, which include their registration and roll numbers, to view their results once they are made available.

Step 1: Visit csirnet.nta.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the result link from the homepage.

Step 3: To view your result, enter the necessary login information.

Step 4: The screen will now display your result.

Step 5: Examine the specifics

Step 6: Download and save for later use.

Why Is CSIR Conducted?

The purpose of the Joint CSIR UGC NET exam is to determine a candidate's eligibility for an Assistant Professor post, a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), or a Ph.D. program at an Indian university or college.

From mining, aeronautics, instrumentation, environmental engineering, and information technology to oceanography, geophysics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, genomics, biotechnology, and nanotechnology, CSIR covers a broad range of science and technology.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has assigned the National Testing Agency (NTA) the responsibility of administering the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2024 Examination via computer-based testing (CBT).

