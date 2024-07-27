 CSIR NET 2024: STF Arrests 7 People in Alleged Cheating Scandal
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCSIR NET 2024: STF Arrests 7 People in Alleged Cheating Scandal

CSIR NET 2024: STF Arrests 7 People in Alleged Cheating Scandal

The names of the four applicants that were detained are reportedly Ankit, Monika, Tamanna, and Jyoti. They are all from Haryana. Apart from them, three more people have been arrested, including, Vineet Kumar, a computer lab assistant; Ankur Saini, a server operator from NSEIT, the business that administers the online exam; and Arun Sharma, the IT manager of Subharti University.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
CSIR NET 2024 | Representative image

The CSIR NET exam 2024 was conducted today, July 27, 2024. In a shocking revelation, a group of the state's special task force (STF) detained seven individuals who were reportedly involved in supplying answers for the CSIR-NET exam.

The names of the four applicants that were detained are reportedly Ankit, Monika, Tamanna, and Jyoti. They are all from Haryana. Apart from them, three more people have been arrested, including, Vineet Kumar, a computer lab assistant; Ankur Saini, a server operator from NSEIT, the business that administers the online exam; and Arun Sharma, the information technology manager of Subharti University. 

According to an STF press release, candidates were charged a significant sum of money by the gang members in exchange for the online responses for the CSIR NET exam. As per the financial arrangement, Vineet Kumar and Ankur Saini received ₹10,000 each, and Arun Sharma received ₹50,000 each.

Read Also
UP Accident CCTV Video: 1 Student Killed, Over 10 Injured After Speeding Pickup Rams Into Truck In...
article-image

The STF team allegedly found three cell phones, a laptop, two pendrives, two PAN cards, five CPUs, four identity cards for the exam,  three Aadhar cards, and some documents alongside other things, according to multiple media reports. During the CIR-NET exam, the Subharti University in Meerut's law department computer lab was raided by the STF team, led by ASP Brajesh Kumar Singh, reported the Hindustan Times.

According to numerous media sources, the inquiry showed that Arun Sharma had installed a parallel system in his room and obtained unauthorized access to the exam server with the help of Ankur Saini, the server operator at NSEIT, and Vineet Kumar, the lab assistant.

After the exam files were compromised, an accomplice in Haryana by the name of Ajay organised exam solvers to finish the exams and return the answers to the candidates who had paid for this illegal service, reported the Hindustan Times.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral VIDEO: Primary School Teacher Caught Sleeping Inside Class, Kids Fan Her Amid Scorching Heat...

Viral VIDEO: Primary School Teacher Caught Sleeping Inside Class, Kids Fan Her Amid Scorching Heat...

CSIR NET 2024: STF Arrests 7 People in Alleged Cheating Scandal

CSIR NET 2024: STF Arrests 7 People in Alleged Cheating Scandal

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 Exam Begins August 12; Vacant Posts Include Nursing Officer, Homeopathic...

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 Exam Begins August 12; Vacant Posts Include Nursing Officer, Homeopathic...

IIITDM Kancheepuram Convocation Ceremony 2024; 509 Graduates Receive Degrees

IIITDM Kancheepuram Convocation Ceremony 2024; 509 Graduates Receive Degrees

IIT Roorkee Awards 2513 Degrees At Its 24th Convocation Ceremony!

IIT Roorkee Awards 2513 Degrees At Its 24th Convocation Ceremony!