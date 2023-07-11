CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Exam Result 2023 OUT At csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Exam | Representational pic

The Central Selection Board of Constable has released the CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable result 2023 on July 10. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can download the results from the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The written examination was conducted on May 14. A total of 2,69,370 candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 3445 candidates qualified for the physical efficiency test (PET).

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 689 vacancies of prohibition constables in Bihar state.

Direct link to check list of qualified candidates

Steps to check CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable result 2023: