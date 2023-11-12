 CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023 Revised Schedule Soon at csbc.bih.nic.in
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023 Revised Schedule To Soon at csbc.bih.nic.in | Representational Pic

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will soon announce the revised dates for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination through a notification on csbc.biha.nic.in.

Earlier, CSBC issued admit cards and announced that these exams will be held on October 1, 7 and 15.

After the October 1 exam, the board announced that in both shifts of the first day of exam, a large number of students used unfair means or a cheating scandal due to which exams have been cancelled.

CSBC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 21,391 Constable vacancies in Bihar Police.

The board postponed October 7 and 15 exams until further notice.

CSBC in a notification said, "New dates for all these exams will be announced on the board's website and through newspapers,."

The board may also release new admit cards for the exam.

Steps to check CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023 revised dates:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link tab for the revised dates and information.

Step 3: Open the notification available for revised examination dates.

Step 4: Download the PDF and check the new exam dates.

