Covid-19: Govt school teachers to ensure Covid protocol at Delhi airport amid winter holidays

Representational image | PTI

New Delhi: With Delhi schools being closed due to winter vacations following Christmas, government school teachers have a new task awaiting them.

Delhi government school teachers will be deployed at Delhi airport from December 31 to January 15 to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed by passengers arriving from abroad.

Though Delhi schools will remain shut between January 1 to January 15, 2023, remedial classes will still be conducted between January 2 to 14.

With the BF.7 Covid variant leading to caution in India and the national capital of Delhi, Centre has released advisories on following Covid appropriate behaviour which includes wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Four cases of the variant has been found in India so far.

Students in Classes 9 through 12 will attend the remedial classes. Up to January 15, 2023, pupils in grades KG through 8 will continue to attend school.

(Inputs from ANI)