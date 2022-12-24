e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCountry creating futuristic education through NEP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Country creating futuristic education through NEP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The number of IITs, IIMs, IIITs, and AIIMS have substantially increased since 2014.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Country creating futuristic education through NEP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI
Follow us on

Rajkot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, said that through the new National Education Policy (NEP), a forward-looking and futuristic education system is being created in the country for the first time.

Modi, who was addressing the 75th 'Amrut Mahotsav' of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul at Rajkot via video-link, also said the number of IITs, IIMs and medical colleges in the country have increased substantially after 2014, the year when his government came to power for the first time.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Educationalists to discuss challenges in implementation of NEP in Ujjain
article-image

"You know very well that for the bright future of India, our existing education policy and institutes have a big role to play. Therefore, in this 'amrit kaal' of independence, whether it is educational infrastructure or education policy, we remain involved with greater speed and expansion," he said.

"In the country today, the number of larger educational institutions like IIT, IIIT, IIM and AIIMS are increasing. After 2014, the number of medical colleges has seen more than 65 per cent increase. Through the new education policy, the country is for the first time preparing an education system which is forward-looking and futuristic," he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: School calls occultist to treat students; NHRC sends notice

Uttar Pradesh: School calls occultist to treat students; NHRC sends notice

Kerala: University to give 60-day maternity leave to pregnant students

Kerala: University to give 60-day maternity leave to pregnant students

Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declares to construct 100 new hostels for SC, ST students

Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declares to construct 100 new hostels for SC, ST students

Country creating futuristic education through NEP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Country creating futuristic education through NEP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Karnataka: School principal arrested for sexually assaulting student

Karnataka: School principal arrested for sexually assaulting student