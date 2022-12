Country creating futuristic education through NEP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Rajkot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, said that through the new National Education Policy (NEP), a forward-looking and futuristic education system is being created in the country for the first time.

Modi, who was addressing the 75th 'Amrut Mahotsav' of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul at Rajkot via video-link, also said the number of IITs, IIMs and medical colleges in the country have increased substantially after 2014, the year when his government came to power for the first time.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Educationalists to discuss challenges in implementation of NEP in Ujjain

"You know very well that for the bright future of India, our existing education policy and institutes have a big role to play. Therefore, in this 'amrit kaal' of independence, whether it is educational infrastructure or education policy, we remain involved with greater speed and expansion," he said.

"In the country today, the number of larger educational institutions like IIT, IIIT, IIM and AIIMS are increasing. After 2014, the number of medical colleges has seen more than 65 per cent increase. Through the new education policy, the country is for the first time preparing an education system which is forward-looking and futuristic," he said.