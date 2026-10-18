Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Demands Arrest Of Professor, Transparent Probe Into IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode's Death | ANI

Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad has demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode and the immediate arrest of the professor allegedly responsible, questioning why no action has been taken even a month after the incident.

Describing the death of the marginalised student as an “institutional killing”, Gaikwad alleged that Wakode had faced harassment and said the delay in action had raised serious questions about accountability at the premier institution. She also called for a comprehensive inquiry into student deaths reported at IIT Bombay.

A Congress delegation led by Gaikwad, accompanied by Wakode’s parents, visited the Powai campus on Sunday and sought answers from the institute’s administration regarding the investigation and action taken so far. The delegation submitted a memorandum to the registrar and paid tribute to Wakode. MLA Aslam Shaikh, party spokesperson Sureshchandra Rajhans, Subhash Bhalerao, Jaywant Lokhande and Ketan Shah, along with students and party workers, were present.

Wakode, a second-year BTech student, died on September 18. Gaikwad alleged that attempts were being made to malign him through false allegations following his death. She said his family, student organisations and Congress leaders were seeking a transparent probe and stringent action against the professor concerned.

“The death took place a month ago, yet justice has not been delivered. His parents and we sincerely want justice for Sahil,” Gaikwad said, demanding a detailed investigation into all cases of student deaths at the institute. She referred to 14 student deaths at IIT Bombay, calling for all such cases to be examined thoroughly.

The Congress MP also questioned the police action against students who had been protesting on the campus over Wakode’s death. Alleging that police personnel entered the institute and assaulted students in an attempt to suppress their agitation, she asked who had authorised the action.

“These are students, not criminals. On whose orders is police excess taking place inside the IIT campus?” she asked, insisting that such incidents must stop. Gaikwad warned that the Congress would continue its fight until justice was secured for Wakode.

She further alleged that the influence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology had entered the prestigious institution, describing it as a matter of concern for the education sector.

The allegations regarding harassment, the professor’s role and police conduct were raised by Gaikwad and the delegation during their visit. The demand for an impartial investigation and accountability remains central to the family’s campaign for justice.

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