Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Slams 'Rejection-Based' Education System, Raises Concern Over Student Suicides | Representative Image

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a scathing attack on the country's education system and the NEET paper leak while interacting with students in Kota on Wednesday evening.

Speaking directly to students in a concert like setting, Rahul Gandhi said that the fight to change the system begins today so that no child in the future has to take suicidal steps due to broken dreams and pressure.

Rahul Gandhi said that instead of providing opportunities to children, India's education system puts pressure on them. This system stresses and crushes them.

“Millions of students appear for exams like NEET, JEE, and UPSC, but only a few are selected. The education system of our country is the system of rejection not selection. Therefore, there is a need to seriously consider the future of the students,” said Rahul.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that this system earns the equivalent of the budget of five ministries from just five major exams.

“The country's education system, in the name of studies, exams, and employment, is only extracting money from the pockets of students and their families,” said Rahul.

During the interaction, Rahul Gandhi asked the students why they wanted to become doctors and engineers. What would they like to pursue if they were given complete freedom? One student expressed an interest in dancing, while another, citing the death of his uncle due to lack of medical treatment, expressed his desire to become a doctor.

Showing a student's suicide note, Rahul said that this is not a failure of any individual student's aspirations, but a failure of the entire education system.