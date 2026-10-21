Congress' Atul Londhe Challenges Minister Jaykumar Gore To Join MPSC Aspirants' Protest For ₹3,000 A Day, Demands Apology |

Mumbai: Congress senior spokesperson Atul Londhe on Wednesday criticised Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore for his remarks against students who staged a 10-day protest in Pune over issues concerning the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations. Londhe demanded that Gore apologise publicly for allegedly insulting aspirants struggling for government jobs.

Londhe Offers ₹3,000 Daily Challenge

“I will pay minister Jaykumar Gore ₹3,000 a day if he joins the students in their protest,” Londhe said, challenging the minister to experience the agitation first-hand.

The protest by MPSC aspirants had compelled the BJP-led Mahayuti government to respond to their demands after 10 days of agitation. However, Londhe alleged that the government’s subsequent remarks against the protesters reflected its insensitivity towards students and their concerns.

70,000 Government Vacancies Claimed

Raising questions over recruitment and the conduct of competitive examinations, Londhe claimed that nearly 70,000 government posts remained vacant despite the large number of candidates awaiting employment. He also alleged that the MPSC examination calendar was in disarray and that question paper leaks had repeatedly undermined the examination process.

The Congress leader further accused the government of failing to address alleged corruption in the commission, saying that these issues had added to the uncertainty faced by candidates preparing for competitive examinations.

“Students are being forced to protest for 10 days at a stretch. The BJP government has played with their future. When people protest to demand justice, the government has to respond,” Londhe said.

He pointed out that lakhs of aspirants from villages and rural areas across Maharashtra travel to or prepare in Pune for MPSC examinations, often with significant financial and personal sacrifices. Londhe said Gore’s remarks had hurt not only the students but also their parents, who support their efforts to secure government employment.

Londhe also rejected Gore’s allegation that foreign forces were behind the students’ agitation, describing the claim as baseless. He demanded that the minister withdraw his remarks and issue a public apology to the protesting aspirants.

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