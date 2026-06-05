Congress Alleges Irregularities In BMC's GeM Portal Tender For 27 Educational Items, Seeks Independent Probe | X @GeM_India

Mumbai: Alleging irregularities in the tender process, the Congress has questioned the BMC's decision to procure 27 educational items through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi sought transparency in bidder selection, an independent probe, and action against those found guilty of procedural lapses.

BMC Distributes Uniforms, Bags & Shoes to Civic School Students

The BMC distributes uniforms, notebooks, school bags, shoes, umbrellas and other educational essentials to students in civic-run schools. Although the civic body had initiated the conventional tender process in March for procurement for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 academic years, it was later scrapped after the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance decided to shift purchases to the GeM portal. However, the decision has triggered opposition allegations of a lack of transparency and fairness.

Azmi in his letter stated that the shift to the GeM portal was projected as a reform measure to eliminate middlemen, promote direct participation by manufacturers, enhance competition and ensure cost-effective procurement. However, he alleged that the tender process failed to meet these objectives, with concerns over pricing, restrictive conditions and transparency being overlooked. He further claimed that the umbrella tender was awarded to a lone responsive bidder, raising questions over the fairness and competitiveness of the process.

"No Contract Until Probe Completed," Says Congress

"We have sought a review of all ongoing school procurement tenders, transparency in bid evaluation and pricing, and an independent inquiry into any irregularities. No contract should be finalised until the probe is completed, and those found responsible for procedural lapses must be held accountable," Azmi said.

Rejecting the opposition's allegations, Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde said, "Transitional challenges were unavoidable during a shift to a new procurement system." He asserted that purchases through the GeM portal would generate substantial savings, with the BMC expected to save Rs 30-40 crore on the procurement of 27 educational items.

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