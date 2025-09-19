 ‘Confidence In Ideology Of Nation First’: Amit Shah After ABVP Wins Key Posts In DUSU Elections 2025
ABVP secured a majority in the DUSU Elections 2025, winning key posts including President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary. BJP leaders Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, and JP Nadda congratulated the student wing, calling it a win for the “Nation First” ideology.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image

Aryan Maan, the ABVP candidate, was declared the winner of the presidential election at the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Elections 2025 after analysing data from every round. Mann received 28,841 votes after all counting rounds, far more than his nearest rival, Joslyn Nandita Chaudhary of NSUI, who only received 12,645 votes.

In the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections of 2025, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won most of the important positions. Following the results, several senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the student organisation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the outcome as a sign of young voters’ confidence in the ideology of “Nation First.” In his message, he wrote, “Congratulations to the council's workers on the resounding victory of @ABVPVoice in the Delhi University Students' Union elections. This victory is a reflection of the unwavering faith of the youth in the 'Nation First' ideology. This triumph will further accelerate the journey of transforming the council's student power into national power.”

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan echoed similar sentiments, calling the victory a symbol of trust reposed by the youth in the ABVP. “Heartfelt congratulations to all the hardworking workers of the council on the resounding victory of @ABVPVoice in the Delhi University Students' Union elections. This victory is a symbol of the faith of the youth, which is inspired by the ideology that places national interest above all and the ideals of Swami Vivekananda Ji. I am fully confident that the workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad will continue to strengthen the spirit of patriotism, service, and leadership among students with the same dedication and energy,” he posted.

DUSU’s Political Legacy Continues As ABVP Secures Majority In 2025 Elections
DUSU’s Political Legacy Continues As ABVP Secures Majority In 2025 Elections

BJP’s National President JP Nadda also congratulated the organisation, highlighting the importance of the outcome. “Heartiest congratulations to ABVP on winning the posts of President, Secretary and Joint Secretary in the #DUSUElections2025. Guided by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda ji, @ABVPVoice has always inspired the youth with a spirit of nationalism and selfless service. This victory shows that the message of ‘Nation First’ is embraced by today’s young generation, who will lead India towards a bright and strong future,” Nadda said in his post.

The DUSU elections, considered a barometer of campus politics across the country, saw enthusiastic participation from students. With ABVP’s strong showing, the organisation has further cemented its influence in Delhi University’s student politics.

