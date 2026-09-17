Computer Engineering Tops Maharashtra Admissions With Over 28,000 Students Enrolled | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Computer Engineering emerged as the most preferred engineering branch in Maharashtra in the 2026-27 academic year, recording 28,170 admissions, according to the final admission report released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell.

Computer Engineering leads admissions

The engineering admission process concluded on September 14, with 1,81,927 students securing admission across 387 colleges and 111 engineering programmes in the state. This included 1,14,121 male students and 67,806 female students.

Admissions increased by 15,181 compared to the previous academic year, when 1,66,746 students had enrolled in engineering programmes.

Mechanical Engineering recorded the second-highest admissions at 19,702, followed by Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering with 18,895. Computer Science and Engineering received 18,277 admissions, while Information Technology recorded 15,219.

Civil Engineering attracted 14,213 students and Electrical Engineering received 11,726 admissions. Among emerging technology programmes, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science recorded 10,502 admissions.

Emerging technology courses gain interest

Computer Science and Engineering with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning received 6,650 admissions, while 4,606 students enrolled in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Another 4,115 students opted for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science programmes offered under a separate branch classification.

University-wise admission trends

Among universities, engineering colleges affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University recorded the highest enrolment at 64,822. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, followed with 34,385 admissions, while colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai recorded 32,126.

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University recorded 17,084 admissions, followed by Shivaji University, Kolhapur, with 9,921 and Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University with 9,571.

Also Watch:

Pune tops district-wise admissions

Pune also led district-wise admissions, with 49,616 students joining engineering colleges in the district. Nagpur ranked second with 18,921 admissions, followed by Nashik with 12,469.

Engineering colleges in Mumbai Suburban district recorded 11,421 admissions, while Thane registered 11,236. Kolhapur recorded 10,828 admissions, followed by Ahilyanagar with 6,705, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with 6,451, Solapur with 5,962 and Raigad with 5,325 admissions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/