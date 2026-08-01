Complaint Against Abhijeet Dipke's Father Over US Education Funding Emerges In Unverified Social Media Claim |

Mumbai: A complaint has allegedly been filed against the father of Abhijeet Dipke over questions concerning how he financed his son’s education in the United States while reportedly earning a monthly salary of ₹65,000, according to a video circulating on social media.

Claims Yet to Be Officially Verified

The video, shared by a social media account, identifies the complainant as RTI activist Amit Tiwari. However, the filing of the complaint and the claims made in the video could not be independently verified, and no official confirmation was available at the time of publication.

In the video, the activist says, “A complaint has been filed against Abhijeet Dipke’s father over the question of how he allegedly financed Abhijeet’s education in the United States on a salary of ₹65,000 per month.”

Video Also Mentions Complaint Against CJP Funds

The video further claims that a separate complaint has been filed with the Election Commission regarding funds collected by CJP. However, details of the complaint, including the date of filing, the authority with which it was submitted and whether it has been formally registered, remain unclear.

The allegations and claims are currently based on information circulated through social media. The matter has not yet been confirmed by the concerned authorities, and a response from Abhijeet Dipke, his father or the organisations mentioned in the video was not available at the time of publishing.

The development is therefore being reported as an unverified claim, pending official confirmation or further documentation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in