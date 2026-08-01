First-Year Medical Student Detained After Alleged Hand-Written Bomb-Making Procedure Paper Found At Ayodhya Medical College

Ayodhya: A first-year medical student has been detained for questioning after a handwritten paper allegedly containing references to making an bomb was found inside Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College in Ayodhya.

The paper was reportedly recovered from the college's X-ray room on Saturday by the department in charge. The police were informed soon after, and an investigation was launched to determine who prepared the document and why it was found on the campus.

Student detained for questioning

According to officials, the initial inquiry has pointed towards Sarfaraz, a first-year medical student from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. He had reportedly been on duty in the X-ray room on Friday night.

Police have taken Sarfaraz into custody for questioning. Two other people who were on duty with him have also been questioned as part of the investigation.

The document was handwritten and allegedly contained references to materials used in making an explosive. Police are examining the document as part of their inquiry, but have not confirmed at this stage that it was connected to any criminal or extremist activity.

College alerts police after document is found

According to an India Today report, Dr Arvind Singh, Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the medical college, said the police were informed immediately after the document came to the administration's attention.

"The investigation is underway, and further action will be taken based on its findings," Singh said.

Police officials said all possible angles are being examined before drawing any conclusion about the student's involvement or the purpose behind the document.

The incident has prompted the medical college administration to increase vigilance on the campus. Officials have also ordered a review of the existing security arrangements.