Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) Concludes Successfully With Over 460,000 Examinees

Representational image |

Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) concluded successfully on March 28, as planned. On Friday, UGC Chairman Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar told IANS that this year, 462,603 examinees appeared for the test, and around 950 experts and 200 translators prepared question papers for it.

CUET (PG) was conducted for admissions in post graduation courses in different universities across the country.

The test was conducted in 565 different centres located across 253 cities, including nine cities outside India (Manama, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Ottawa, Abu Dhabi, Vienna, and Doha). "For the 2024-25 academic year, CUET (PG) had around 462,603 candidates and 768,414 tests. 190 universities have participated in CUET (PG)," Kumar said.

In CUET (PG), candidates applied for 4,597 courses with 157 different question papers. Over 15 days, 44 shifts, 240 papers with 18,000 questions were used. Tests were in English and Hindi for humanities, sciences, and common papers, and some subjects had papers in other languages.

Read Also UGC Explores Common Counselling For Undergraduate Admissions Based On CUET Scores

CUET (PG) allows students to apply for multiple central and other universities using one test. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the CUET (PG) from March 11-28, entirely in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

While the CUET (UG)-2024, for the 1st year undergraduate admissions is yet to be taken, the deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG has been extended to March 31, 2024 (Up to 09:50 p.m.). Earlier the deadline was March 26.

The decision has been made based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders. The UGC has asked students to visit exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates.