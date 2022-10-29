e-Paper Get App
COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 2 allotment result to be out today; here's how to check

After the COMEDK UGET 2022 round 2 results, the decision-making and fee payment process would begin by November 3.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
Representative Photo
The round 2 phase 2 allotment result of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) is going to be announced today, October 29. The COMEDK UGET 2022 round 2 allotment result will be available to download on the official website -- comedk.org.

After the COMEDK UGET 2022 round 2 results are announced, candidates would be able to start the decision-making and fee payment process for engineering admission by November 3.

COMEDK Counselling 2022: Choice-filling process for round 2 begins today at comedk.org; know more...
Here's how to check COMEDK UGET 2022 seat allotment result:

  1. Open the COMEDK UGET 2022 website -- comedk.org.

  2. Go to the “Decision Making” tab in the applicant login section.

  3. Check the round 2 phase 2 results and check the allotted college, course, and preference order number.

According to a statement released on comedk.org, candidates reporting to allotted college must check with the working hours of their respective college in order to make prior travel arrangements for reporting. The statement mentioned that round 1 candidates can surrender too, along with round 2 candidates.

