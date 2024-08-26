 COMEDK Counselling 2024 Round 3 Choice Filling Window Now Open, Check Important Dates Here
On August 30 at 4 PM, the COMEDK round 3 allocation results and candidates will be announced. By September 2 at 2:00 PM, candidates must choose the college to which they will be assigned and finish the tuition payment.

article-image
COMEDK Counselling 2024 Round 3 Choice Filling Window Now Open, Check Important Dates Here | Credits: Pexels

The choice-filling and edit window for counselling round 3 for engineering degrees was started on August 26 by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). Candidates can use the official website, comedk.org, to finish or modify the choice-filling process. August 28, 2024 is the deadline for editing the favoured programs and colleges.

On August 30 at 4 PM, the COMEDK round 3 allocation results and candidates will be announced. By September 2 at 2:00 PM, candidates must choose the college to which they will be assigned and finish the tuition payment. The deadline for candidates to report to the designated colleges is August 30, 2024, between 4 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Required Documents:

-Candidate’s original ID proof

-Date of birth proof

-PUC/12th standard or equivalent marks card

-Admit card or hall ticket information of 12/2nd PUC/equivalent exam (If applicable)

-Improvement or Supplementary/Compartment Marksheet or any other document (If applicable)

-SC/ST/OBC Certificate

-Domicile Certificate

-COMEDK Admit card

-Kalyana Karnataka Region (HK region) Certificate

-Karnataka Domicile Certificate

Important Dates:

-Publication of Round 3 Allotment Result: 26 August, 2024 at 11 am to 28 August 2024, 4 pm

-Publication of Round 3 Allotment Result: 30 August 2024, 4 pm

-Decision Making and Fee payment for candidates of Round 3: 30 August 2024, 4 pm to 2 September 2024, pm

-Reporting to allotted Colleges (only for Accept and Freeze candidates of Round 3) along with Online Printout of allotment letter and Fee receipt - 30 August 2024, 2 PM to 6 September 2024, 3 PM

