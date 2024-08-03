COMEDK 2024: Round 2 Choice Editing Begins Today, Check Last Date HERE | Freepik Image

Today, August 3, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, or COMEDK, began choice-editing for Round 2 Phase 2. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling process in Round 2 Phase 2 can do so by filling out and modifying their preferences on the official website comedk.org.

Important Dates

The deadline for editing the choices is August 5, at 2 p.m. According to the official schedule, the seat allotment results for Round 2 Phase 2 will be announced on August 7, 2024, at 2 PM. Following this, candidates can choose their seats and pay the price by August 12 at 2 p.m.



Meanwhile, candidates who freeze their seats must report to their assigned college between August 7 at 2 p.m. and August 12 till 4 p.m.



Additionally, candidates may cancel their slots anytime between August 7 and August 13 until 2:00 PM.

COMEDK UGET 2024



It should be noted that on May 24, the COMEDK UGET Result 2024 was released. 10,575 individuals fell between the 90th and 100th percentile, according to the data. 3126 candidates are from Karnataka out of this group.



On May 12, 2024, there were two sessions for the COMEDK UGET exam: an afternoon session from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm and a morning session from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The test was administered in a number of exam centres throughout the state. This year, over 1.2 lakh students took the COMEDK exam.