Cold wave shuts schools in these cities of Uttar Pradesh and other states (Representational Image) | Pixabay

Cold wave and dense fog have hounded Uttar Pradesh according to the IMD weather updates and the situation is expected to remain the same throughout the week. In view of the same, schools in almost every city of the state are ordered to remain closed. The District administrations have either declared school closure or they have updated the timings considering the weather. Schools in Lucknow, Kanpur, Noida, and other UP districts are closed.

District-wise update on Uttar Pradesh school:

Lucknow - Schools shut till January 7 for all classes. The orders were issued on Monday by the Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar.

Noida - Schools shut till Class 8th; timings for Classes 9th to Class 12th have been altered to 10 am to 2 pm.

Schools in most cities of Uttar Pradesh like Kaushambi, Varanasi, Deoria, among others till Class 8th.

The District Magistrate of Kanpur also directed the schools to remain closed till January 7. Varanasi schools, which were supposed to open today, January 4, are further ordered to remain shut due to adverse weather conditions.

According to the Mainpuri Basic Education Department, schools will have winter vacations till January 14 for all students studying till grade 8.

The school closure orders in Uttar Pradesh are applicable to both government and private schools.

In addition to Uttar Pradesh, schools of several other districts like Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan are closed amid cold wave and dense fog.