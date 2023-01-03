Lucknow: Schools to remain closed from Jan 4-7 in view of cold wave

Representative Photo | PTI

Lucknow: Schools in Lucknow will remain closed from January 4-7 in view of the cold wave conditions, an official order said on Monday.

In view of the MeT department issuing a cold wave alert, a holiday has been announced in all government and private schools of urban and rural areas of all boards up to Class 12, an order issued by Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said.

The order will also be applicable on Kasturba Gandhi residential girls schools as well, as on all students, teachers, non-teaching staff (except emergency services), it added.