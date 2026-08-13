Coimbatore Student Death: 20-Year-Old Engineering Undergraduate Dies After Brutal Assault Over Suspected Mobile Theft, 6 Arrested | Video |

Coimbatore: The Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday apprehended six students, including a 17-year-old juvenile, in connection with the assault and subsequent death of a 20-year-old private college student in Coimbatore.

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According to police officials, the victim, identified as Amuthan, was a third-year student at a private engineering college near Premier Mill on the Coimbatore-Pollachi Road.

Two nights ago, Amuthan was reportedly travelling through the area with a friend when a group of more than 10 college students allegedly intercepted and assaulted both of them, following which Amuthan's friend managed to escape from the incident.

Amuthan, who sustained severe injuries, was taken to a hospital on a two-wheeler by his friend and another person. However, he died on the way to the hospital.

Upon receiving information, the Chettipalayam police reached the spot, recovered Amuthan's body, and sent it to the ESI Hospital in the Singanallur area for post-mortem examination.

Later, the police found that Amuthan was attacked on suspicion of stealing the mobile phone of a person named Ilavarasan.

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Following their investigation, police detained six persons- Aramuthan, Aravind, Sivarohith, Manibalu, and a 17-year-old juvenile for questioning and subsequently placed all six under arrest.

In addition, Amuthan's parents have alleged that the college administration was responsible for their son's death.

Currently, police are carrying out their investigation to ascertain the exact motive behind the assault.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two people were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Kovilpatti in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district on Sunday night, police said on June 8.

According to police, the accident occurred on the Kovilpatti-Ettayapuram road near a private petrol bunk under the jurisdiction of Nalattinpudur police station.

The deceased were identified as Arunpandian (23), son of Vellaipandi and a resident of Veeravanchi Nagar in Kovilpatti, and Subburaj (26), son of Panneerselvam, a native of Chidambarapuram village.

Preliminary investigation suggests that when the two motorcycles reached near a private petrol bunk on the Kovilpatti-Ettayapuram Road, they collided head-on. The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in both riders sustaining grievous head injuries.

Both Arunpandian and Subburaj died on the spot due to the injuries suffered in the accident, police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)