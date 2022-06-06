COHSEM Manipur Board HSE class 12 result 2022 out, know how to check at cohsem.nic.in

File Photo

Today, the Manipur Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM) released the class 12 (Science, Commerce, and Arts) results. Students can view their results at cohsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in.

The COHSEM class 12 exams were held between April 7 and May 11, 2022. The Manipur board 12th toppers list for 2022 is expected to be released soon. Students can access the Class 12 result 2022 Manipur board using the roll numbers listed on their class 12 admit cards from the council.

1) Go to the cohsem.nic.in or manresults.nic.in.

2) Select the result link

3) Enter the details

4) Save the result for future use.