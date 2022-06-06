e-Paper Get App

COHSEM Manipur Board HSE class 12 result 2022 out, know how to check at cohsem.nic.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Today, the Manipur Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM) released the class 12 (Science, Commerce, and Arts) results. Students can view their results at cohsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in.

The COHSEM class 12 exams were held between April 7 and May 11, 2022. The Manipur board 12th toppers list for 2022 is expected to be released soon. Students can access the Class 12 result 2022 Manipur board using the roll numbers listed on their class 12 admit cards from the council.

1) Go to the cohsem.nic.in or manresults.nic.in.

2) Select the result link

3) Enter the details

4) Save the result for future use.

Read Also
Gujarat Board 10th result out, know how to check marks at gseb.org
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationCOHSEM Manipur Board HSE class 12 result 2022 out, know how to check at cohsem.nic.in

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Chief Justice recuses himself from plea seeking permanent mechanism to fill vacancies in HC

Mumbai: Chief Justice recuses himself from plea seeking permanent mechanism to fill vacancies in HC

Odisha: Aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip; student pilot injured

Odisha: Aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip; student pilot injured

Mahesh Birthday Special: Here's a look at the tennis star's career so far

Mahesh Birthday Special: Here's a look at the tennis star's career so far

Mumbai: No urgent relief for student who tweeted against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: No urgent relief for student who tweeted against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Decision on mask mandate soon

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Decision on mask mandate soon