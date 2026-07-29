Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Warns Govt Against Harassing NEET Protesters; Says Students Not Terrorists | Video

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke | X @ians_india

Mumbai: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday warned the government against harassing students involved in protests over the NEET paper leak, saying the youth were not “terrorists” but the future of the country.

36 Days at Jantar Mantar

Dipke, who returned to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after leading a prolonged agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, said the government should not mistake the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for an end to the students’ anger.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra: Cockroach Janta Party Founding President Abhijeet Dipke says, "There was a time when AK-47s were used against terrorists. The AK-47s that were used by the army and police in this country were meant for terrorists—they weren't even used… pic.twitter.com/1osHvebPAF — IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2026

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Dipke said he had been away from home for nearly 40 days, including around 36 days at Jantar Mantar, where the CJP-led protest over the alleged NEET paper leak eventually developed into a nationwide movement.

“The agitation was successful and the students of the country won. I am now happy to return home and meet my parents,” he said.

Police Harassment Continues

Dipke alleged that students were still being targeted in several states even after the protest and claimed that police were visiting their homes and threatening them with arrest.

“The government should behave properly now. Students’ blood was spilled on the streets on July 20 during the march towards Parliament. Was that not enough? Why are students still being harassed?” he asked.

'Students Are Not Terrorists'

He said students should not be treated as criminals for raising their voices against issues concerning their future.

“These students are not terrorists. They are the future of our country. If the government continues to trouble the country’s youth, the people will respond at the appropriate time,” Dipke said.

Referring to Pradhan’s resignation, he cautioned the government against assuming that the students’ agitation had ended.

“If required, we will launch another agitation on a much larger scale,” he warned.

After reaching the city, Dipke paid his respects at the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University before proceeding to his residence in the Waluj MIDC area.

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