 Thane Gets ₹26-Crore Multi-Purpose Shooting Complex Near Hiranandani Estate; State-Of-The-Art Facility
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Thane Gets ₹26-Crore Multi-Purpose Shooting Complex Near Hiranandani Estate; State-Of-The-Art Facility

The Maharashtra Urban Development Department has granted in-principle approval for a ₹26-crore multi-purpose shooting complex at Waghbil in Thane. According to Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, the project will feature 10m, 25m and 50m shooting ranges, training facilities and spectator galleries to nurture athletes for national and international competitions.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 09:44 PM IST
Thane Gets ₹26-Crore Multi-Purpose Shooting Complex Near Hiranandani Estate; State-Of-The-Art Facility
Thane Gets ₹26-Crore Multi-Purpose Shooting Complex Near Hiranandani Estate; State-Of-The-Art Facility | AI

Thane: The Maharashtra Urban Development Department, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has granted in-principle approval for a ₹26-crore state-of-the-art multi-purpose shooting complex in Thane. Located on an earmarked plot near Hiranandani Estate in Waghbil (Ovla-Majiwada constituency), the ambitious project aims to establish Thane as a premier sports hub.

Announcing the approval, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik emphasized the need to expand sports infrastructure alongside civic development. "Providing world-class training facilities and platform opportunities for local youth is essential for Thane's growth," Sarnaik said.

Spread across a 2,020.48 sq. m. plot, the multi-story complex will feature a built-up area of 4,522.05 sq. m. The basement will house parking for 30 four-wheelers and 50 two-wheelers, while the ground floor will accommodate an administrative office, training hall, armory distribution office, and a cafeteria.

Floor-Wise Shooting Facilities:

1st Floor: 10-meter shooting range (11 lanes), 65-seater spectator gallery, player lounge, and conference hall.

2nd Floor: 25-meter shooting range (10 lanes), 55-seater spectator gallery, control room, and equipment storage.

3rd Floor: 50-meter shooting range (8 lanes) with seating for 40 spectators and specialized amenities.

The initiative aims to nurture emerging shooting talent, providing world-class practice facilities to groom athletes for national and international competitions.

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