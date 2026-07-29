Thane Gets ₹26-Crore Multi-Purpose Shooting Complex Near Hiranandani Estate; State-Of-The-Art Facility | AI

Thane: The Maharashtra Urban Development Department, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has granted in-principle approval for a ₹26-crore state-of-the-art multi-purpose shooting complex in Thane. Located on an earmarked plot near Hiranandani Estate in Waghbil (Ovla-Majiwada constituency), the ambitious project aims to establish Thane as a premier sports hub.

Announcing the approval, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik emphasized the need to expand sports infrastructure alongside civic development. "Providing world-class training facilities and platform opportunities for local youth is essential for Thane's growth," Sarnaik said.

Spread across a 2,020.48 sq. m. plot, the multi-story complex will feature a built-up area of 4,522.05 sq. m. The basement will house parking for 30 four-wheelers and 50 two-wheelers, while the ground floor will accommodate an administrative office, training hall, armory distribution office, and a cafeteria.

Floor-Wise Shooting Facilities:

1st Floor: 10-meter shooting range (11 lanes), 65-seater spectator gallery, player lounge, and conference hall.

2nd Floor: 25-meter shooting range (10 lanes), 55-seater spectator gallery, control room, and equipment storage.

3rd Floor: 50-meter shooting range (8 lanes) with seating for 40 spectators and specialized amenities.

The initiative aims to nurture emerging shooting talent, providing world-class practice facilities to groom athletes for national and international competitions.

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