CJP Calls Nationwide Candle March Today At 6 PM; Spokesperson Saurav Das Vows, 'Not Going Anywhere Until All Demands Met'

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday announced his resignation. Pradhan stated in an official letter posted on social media that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion."

While speaking to the media, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), appealed to citizens across all states to hold a candle march this evening in memory of NEET students who died by suicide.

CJP Leadership Demands Written Guarantees

In official statements, CJP spokespersons reiterated their firm stance, emphasizing that the ongoing sit-in demonstration will not end without a binding, written agreement from the central government.

Abhijeet Dipke said that, "I appeal to everyone to hold a candle march in the evening across your respective states and districts at 6:00 PM for the NEET students who lost their lives to suicide. This is a fight for the future of our country, for our democracy, and for the common man who was silenced for asking questions."

DIPKE : "I appeal everyone to hold candle march in the evening in their states for the NEET students who died by suicide" pic.twitter.com/5MqduPjQ0G — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) July 25, 2026

Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das confirmed that while discussions are progressing, demonstrators will remain stationed at Jantar Mantar. "We've been called at 3:30 PM. We're not going anywhere until all our demands are met and provided in writing. This is a huge victory."

#WATCH | Delhi: On next round of talks with the government, Cockroach Janta Party's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das says, "We've been called at 3:30 pm. We're not going anywhere until all our demands are met and they give them in writing. This is a huge victory." pic.twitter.com/oWHNmlk4Rn — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

#WATCH | Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "If you accept our three demands in writing, we will go home. We have requested permission to take out a peaceful candle march across the country. Everyone should take out a candle march across the… pic.twitter.com/HjESrvz2Ez — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka outlined the primary conditions under which the group would wrap up its physical demonstrations stating that "If you accept our three demands in writing, we will go home. We have requested permission to conduct a peaceful candle march across the country, and everyone should join us today at 6:00 PM."