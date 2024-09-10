 Coaching Is Needed By Students Who Fail To Pay Attention In Regular Classes, Says Narayana Murthy
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCoaching Is Needed By Students Who Fail To Pay Attention In Regular Classes, Says Narayana Murthy

Coaching Is Needed By Students Who Fail To Pay Attention In Regular Classes, Says Narayana Murthy

Murthy stated that the purpose of education is to learn how to learn, emphasising that comprehension and critical thinking—rather than memorization—should be the cornerstones of a child's education.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Narayana Murthy |

Infosys co-founder, Narayana Murthy said that coaching is only required by the students who does not pay attention in regular school classes. According to him, coaching isn't the best option for students looking to pass the exams and that the true purpose of education is to promote critical thinking rather than rote learning in order to prepare students for exams.

Murthy stated that the purpose of education is to learn how to learn, emphasising that comprehension and critical thinking—rather than memorization—should be the cornerstones of a child's education.

Murthy was speaking at the Bengaluru launch of Paul Hewitt's 13th edition of Conceptual Physics about the increasing reliance on coaching classes, particularly in Kota, according to Business Today. "Coaching classes are the wrong way to help children pass examinations," he said.

With the tutoring sector growing at a rate of 19–20% yearly and reaching over ₹58,000 crore annually, Murthy voiced concerns. Although this rise indicates a growing demand, Murthy contended that it also highlights a more serious issue with India's educational system, which frequently prioritises rote memorisation above actual learning.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 2, Part 1)
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 2, Part 1)
India Surpasses China To Generate Highest Plastic Pollution In The World; Know What The New Study Found
India Surpasses China To Generate Highest Plastic Pollution In The World; Know What The New Study Found
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai’s Ram Kapoor On Making Comeback To Television: 'You Get Stuck In TV'
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai’s Ram Kapoor On Making Comeback To Television: 'You Get Stuck In TV'
Who Is Jasmine Masih? All You Need To Know About Badshah's Ex-Wife With Whom He Has A Daughter
Who Is Jasmine Masih? All You Need To Know About Badshah's Ex-Wife With Whom He Has A Daughter
Read Also
Can India Compete With China? Infosys's Narayan Murthy Had This To Say
article-image

Murthy was responding to the question about coaching centres and whether they act as a pathway to institutions such as IITs and NITs.

"Most people who go to coaching classes don't listen to their teachers carefully in school. And parents, who are often unable to help their children academically, see coaching centers as the only solution, he further said as per Business Today.

The abilities of observation, analysis, and hypothesis testing are essential for resolving real-world issues, and he underlined that these should be the main focusses of education. He further went on to discuss how he believed this kind of teaching may encourage creativity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Study In US: Yale University Opens Fall 2025 Applications; Key Deadlines & Requirements

Study In US: Yale University Opens Fall 2025 Applications; Key Deadlines & Requirements

UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines

UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines

Indian Students To Get Southampton University Degree At 60% Of UK Tuition Fees From 2025

Indian Students To Get Southampton University Degree At 60% Of UK Tuition Fees From 2025

IIT-Indore Develops Smart Drones To Detect Anomalies In Structures Like High-Tension Wires, Gas...

IIT-Indore Develops Smart Drones To Detect Anomalies In Structures Like High-Tension Wires, Gas...

Haryana HPSC PGT 2024 Admit Card OUT; Check Here

Haryana HPSC PGT 2024 Admit Card OUT; Check Here