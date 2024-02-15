CMAT 2024: Registration Process Expected To Begin Soon On cmat.nta.ac.in

Representative image

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 registration process is about to get underway, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) is getting ready to launch it. Interested parties may expect to begin registering on the official website, cmat.nta.ac.in.

Expected to coincide with the registration launch is the unveiling of the comprehensive CMAT 2024 Brochure. This document will encompass crucial details such as CMAT 2024 Exam Dates, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Marking Scheme, Eligibility criteria, and an updated list of participating institutions. Aspiring candidates are strongly urged to peruse this brochure meticulously before initiating the registration process for the CMAT 2024 Exam.

Eligibility Criteria and Registration Fee for CMAT 2024:

Candidates who possess a graduation degree from a recognized university or are in their final year of graduation are eligible to apply for the CMAT Exam.

For the previous iteration, CMAT 2023, General category candidates were required to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,000, whereas General category females and candidates from reserved categories had to remit Rs 1,000.

It is anticipated that the registration cum application fee for CMAT 2024 Exam will remain consistent with its predecessor.

CMAT 2024 Exam Format:

The CMAT Exam comprises 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs), collectively worth 400 marks.

Questions are distributed across several sections, including Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension & Verbal Ability, General Awareness, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Each section contains 20 questions, with each correct answer carrying 4 marks. However, an incorrect response results in a penalty of -1 mark.

Aspirants are encouraged to monitor the official website regularly for any updates pertaining to the CMAT 2024 Exam.

Prospective candidates are advised to stay vigilant for the commencement of the registration process on cmat.nta.ac.in, ensuring timely submission of their CMAT 2024 applications to embark on their journey towards higher education opportunities.