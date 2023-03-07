CMAT 2023 registration; last date extended to March 13

Representative Image | NTA

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to apply for the CMAT 2023 exam.

As per an official notice issued, the CMAT 2023 registration last date has been extended till March 13. Interested candidates can apply for the Common Management Admissions Test on the official website – cmat.nta.nic.in.

Earlier the last date to apply for the CMAT 2023 exam was March 6, 2023, NTA has now extended the deadline till March 13, 2023.

Read Also Bundelkhand University extended UP BEd JEE registration till April 10

Revised Schedule

Last date to apply: March 13, 2023 till 5 PM

Last date to submit fees online March 13, 2023 (11:50 PM)

Correction window: March 14 to 16, 2023.

However, NTA has not announce the CMAT 2023 Exam date.