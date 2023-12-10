CMA Intermediate, Final Exam Starts Today, Check Exam Pattern | Representative Image

Beginning today, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India will administer the CMA Intermediate and Final test in December 2023. The dates of the December 2023 CMA Intermediate and Final test are December 10–17.

A few days following the exam's conclusion, the CMA results will be made public on the official website, icmai.in. The candidates' scores for each subject and group they appeared for will be included in the CMA Intermediate and Final results.

Syllabus

According to the institute, both the old and new syllabus will be used for the CMA exam in December 2023. Students who passed the Common Admission Test (CAT) would not be required to take the Business Laws and Ethics (BLE) paper under the revised syllabus. Students who passed the first portion of the CAT course are also eligible for this exemption.

Exam pattern

Two groups of four papers each will be included in the CMA intermediate test. Every paper will be graded out of 100. To pass the CMA Intermediate test, candidates must receive at least 40% in each subject and a minimum of 50% in the total. There are two sets of four papers in the CMA final exam, each worth 100 marks. To pass the CMA final exam in 2023, candidates must receive at least 50% of the possible points overall and 40% of the possible points in each subject.