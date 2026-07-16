CM Rekha Gupta Govt Launches Start-Up Policy To Boost Youth Entrepreneurship In Delhi | X - @CMODelhi

New Delhi, July 16: The Delhi Government has approved the Delhi Start-up and Incubation Policy with the aim of giving a fresh push to innovation, research and entrepreneurship in the national capital.

Under this ambitious policy, more than Rs 400 crore will be invested over the next five years. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the policy is designed to develop Delhi into one of the country's leading hubs for innovation and entrepreneurship while ensuring that young people receive every possible support to turn their ideas into successful start-ups.

As part of the initiative, the government will also organise an Annual 'Delhi Start-up Youth Festival', which will bring together young innovators, educational institutions, start-ups, investors, industry representatives and policymakers on a common platform to showcase new ideas, build partnerships and inspire entrepreneurship among the youth.

In a significant decision aimed at transforming the youth of Delhi from job seekers into job creators, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has approved the Delhi Startup and Incubation Policy, with an allocation of over ₹400 crore: Delhi CMO — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2026

Policy To Boost Start-up Ecosystem

The policy has received the Cabinet's approval. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative is not just about helping people launch start-ups, but about transforming Delhi's youth from job seekers into job creators. She said the government wants to ensure that students, researchers, teachers, alumni and aspiring entrepreneurs with promising ideas never face a shortage of resources, mentorship or financial assistance to take those ideas forward.

The Chief Minister said the policy aims to build a strong innovation ecosystem across Delhi's educational institutions. In its initial phase, it will be implemented in 11 state universities, 13 government-aided colleges, polytechnic institutions, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and government schools.

The government will provide one-time financial assistance to eligible institutions for setting up and strengthening incubation centres. In addition, these centres will receive annual operational support for mentoring, networking, innovation activities and the overall development of the start-up ecosystem.

Financial Support For Emerging Start-ups

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said start-ups associated with these incubation centres will receive milestone-based financial assistance at different stages of their growth.

The support will cover various phases, including prototype development, proof of concept, product development, market validation and commercialisation, enabling promising ideas to grow into successful enterprises.

She added that the incubation centres will provide young entrepreneurs with modern infrastructure, expert mentoring, business advisory services, intellectual property support, access to laboratories and testing facilities, as well as opportunities to connect with investors and industry.

This will ensure step-by-step support for students and young innovators from ideation to incubation and commercialisation.

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Annual Start-up Youth Festival Planned

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the policy will not only help young people start businesses but will also strengthen Delhi's culture of innovation, create new employment opportunities, encourage research-driven innovation, deepen collaboration between industry and educational institutions, and accelerate the capital's knowledge-based economy.

She said the Annual Delhi Start-up Youth Festival will be one of the policy's flagship initiatives and will be developed as a premier platform for innovation in the capital.

The festival will bring together young innovators, educational institutions, start-ups, investors, industry representatives and policymakers. It will serve as a venue to showcase new ideas, foster new partnerships and encourage young entrepreneurs to take their ventures forward.

Monitoring Committee For Implementation

The Chief Minister said the State Incubation Policy Monitoring Committee (SIPMC) will oversee the implementation of the policy.

The committee will comprise representatives from the government, educational institutions, industry and the start-up ecosystem. It will ensure transparent governance, effective implementation and performance-based financial support.

She added that the Delhi Government is fully committed to promoting innovation, nurturing the entrepreneurial potential of young people and creating new opportunities for them.

The policy will be an important step towards building a stronger, self-reliant and innovation-driven Delhi, while helping establish the capital as a leading centre for innovation and entrepreneurship.

मुख्यमंत्री श्रीमती रेखा गुप्ता के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली सरकार ने दिल्ली स्टार्ट-अप एवं इन्क्यूबेशन नीति को स्वीकृति देकर युवा सामर्थ्य, इनोवेशन और उद्यमिता को विकसित दिल्ली की विकास यात्रा का नया इंजन बनाया है।



₹400 करोड़ से अधिक के निवेश के साथ अगले 5 वर्षों में 11 राज्य… — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) July 16, 2026

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