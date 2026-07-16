UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Apply Online For Group A & B Posts At upsc.gov.in

UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026 Registration: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online registration process for UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026 tomorrow, July 17, 2026. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal before the deadline ends.
There are openings in several central government ministries and departments as part of the recruitment drive, which was announced under Advertisement No. 07/2026. After reviewing the post-wise eligibility requirements listed in the official notification, candidates can apply online via the UPSC ORA portal.
UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
Candidates can check out the important dates for the UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026 below:
Notification released: 25 June 2026
Last date to apply: 17 July 2026, 6:00 PM
UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: How to Apply for UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026
Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit UPSC's official website or the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at
Step 2: If you are a new user, register on the ORA portal.
Step 3: Fill out the online application form with the required information.
Step 4: Upload all required documents in the specified format.
Step 5: Carefully review all of the information before submitting your application.
Step 6: Submit the form and save or print the confirmation page for later reference.
UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: Documents Required
Candidates can check out the documents required for the UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026 below:
Educational Certificates
Experience certificates (if applicable)
Identity proof
Category certificate (if applicable)
Scanned signature and passport-size photograph
UPSC Direct Recruitment 2026: Selection Process
The selection process will include the following steps:
Shortlisting of applications
Recruitment Test (for applicable posts)
Personal Interview
Document Verification
Final Merit List