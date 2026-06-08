CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Larger-Scale Implementation Of Value Addition Programme 2.0 Across Maharashtra Schools

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has emphasized the need for value-based education to develop aware, responsible, and sensitive citizens, directing officials to implement the second phase of the state’s Value Addition Programme (2.0) on a larger scale across schools.

Review Meeting

Chairing a review meeting at Sahyadri Guest House on Monday, Fadnavis assessed the outcomes and effectiveness of the programme, which aims to improve the quality of school education while nurturing leadership skills, communication abilities, and responsible citizenship among students. School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse participated in the meeting virtually.

The Chief Minister said that education is not limited to academic curricula alone and that teachers play a crucial role in bringing positive transformation in students through effective teaching methods and meaningful interaction. He noted that the training provided to teachers under the Value Addition Programme has helped reduce fear, hesitation, and self-doubt among students, making the learning process more engaging and effective.

Coordination for Next Phase

Fadnavis instructed the School Education Department, training institutions, and partner organisations to work in coordination to ensure the programme’s next phase is implemented more effectively. He stressed that value education should be expanded further to create not only academically successful students but also socially conscious, responsible, and compassionate citizens.

Speaking at the meeting, Bhuse said the initiative has led to greater participation from both students and parents and has brought noticeable changes in schools. Various activities are being conducted to foster leadership qualities, communication skills, and a sense of social responsibility among students while encouraging a positive outlook among teachers. He added that the programme has received recognition at both the state and national levels.

Social Worker's Praise

Social worker Shantilal Muttha said teachers in Zilla Parishad schools have been performing commendably and that the value-based initiative has delivered significant results. He credited government support for helping expand the programme’s reach and impact.

Education Commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh informed the meeting that a proposal is being considered to allocate two dedicated hours in school timetables for value-based education. SCERT Director Hemant Vasekar highlighted the qualitative improvements in teaching practices resulting from the programme.

Teachers' Positive Experiences

Teachers from Pune, Yavatmal, Nanded, Palghar, and Gadchiroli districts joined the meeting virtually and shared experiences of positive changes in schools due to the initiative. They reported increased student confidence, improved classroom participation, and a more positive school environment.

The Chief Minister congratulated teachers, partner institutions, and officials involved in the successful implementation of the programme and reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening value-based education across Maharashtra.

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