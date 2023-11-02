CLAT Registration Ends Tomorrow At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Apply Here

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is set to end the registrations for CLAT 2024 tomorrow. Interested candidates aiming to appear for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024) are urged to complete their applications through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2024 examination which is scheduled for December 3 and will take place from 2 PM to 4 PM. The Consortium of NLUs has given four sets of sample question papers for candidates to practice with.

Furthermore, students who have successfully registered for CLAT 2024 will be able to visit NLU campuses. Applicants can access the CLAT 2024 portal at consortiumofnlus.ac.in for this purpose.

How to Apply:

1. Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and click the 'CLAT 2024' link.

3. Log in using your mobile number and password.

4. Apply for a campus visit to an NLU of your choice.

With the registration window closing soon, prospective law students are encouraged to complete their applications promptly.

